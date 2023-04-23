40 year-old Pepe pens Porto extension

Pepe is approaching the end of his 23rd season in senior football, the past five of those spent with Porto in what represents his second spell at the Estadio do Dragao.

The 133-cap Portugal defender has no plans to retire just yet, having put pen to paper on a 12-month extension with Porto to stay at the club until the end of next season.

"I'm very nervous because it's a contract that means a lot to me," Pepe, who has played 28 times this season, said.

"As a player and person, I usually say I'm very honest. I'm 40 years old but I owe a lot to Porto and I don't want to defraud the president or the people at the club.

"I want to thank everyone at the club for making me better every day as a player, a person and a father."

Pepe has won 12 trophies across his two stints with Porto, including four Primeira Liga titles.

He also won the Champions League and LaLiga three times each during a 10-year spell with Real Madrid, as well as winning Euro 2016 and the 2018-19 Nations League with Portugal.