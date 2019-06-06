10 players to watch at the Women's World Cup

Hegerberg's principled protest, based on her perception of how the Norwegian federation treats women's football, means the Lyon striker will be sorely missed in France.

Lining up to dazzle, however, will be an array of players ready to become household names or enhance already lofty reputations.

Here is a look at 10 women who are ready to make a major impact for their countries.

Christine Sinclair, Canada, striker

After more than 19 years on Canada's national team, Sinclair could be entering her final World Cup. She is Canada's all-time leading scorer and sits second on the list for women's international goals scored with 181, three behind American Abby Wambach. Her impressive resume does not stop there, though, as her 282 caps is the third highest tally ever and makes her the only non-US player with more than 225.

Alex Morgan, United States, striker

Morgan's unique combination of athleticism, anticipation and technical ability has elevated her to the top of the game. She has tallied 101 goals in 162 appearances for United States, playing a major role in the team's 2015 World Cup triumph. Taking into account off-field endorsements, Morgan is reputedly the world's best-paid women's footballer.

Marta, Brazil, forward

Marta Vieira da Silva, known as Marta, has established herself as one of the greatest women's footballers in history. She holds the record for most goals scored at Women's World Cup tournaments with a haul of 15 to date. Marta has a career total of 110 goals for Brazil, making her the country's leading scorer, and all eyes will be on the 33 year-old once again in France.

Megan Rapinoe, United States, midfielder

The experienced Rapinoe will be another key figure if United States is to repeat its 2015 success. The playmaker first joined the national team in 2006 and has netted 44 times in 152 games, as well as making many more assists. Off the pitch, she has been a powerful campaigner for women's football to be taken more seriously, not least by world governing body FIFA which she criticised in the lead-up to this year's finals.

Sam Kerr, Australia, striker

Kerr has emerged as one of Australia's first marquee players and the 25 year-old is heading to her third World Cup. She made her international debut as a 15 year-old against Italy in 2009 and has notched up 77 caps and 31 goals for the Matildas. Perth-born Kerr has been the top scorer in the National Women's Soccer League, where she represents Chicago Red Stars, in each of the last two seasons.

Nikita Parris, England, forward

England had the top scorer at the last European Championship in Jodie Taylor, but there is a sense that the time has come for Parris to take over the scoring mantle for the Lionesses. The 25 year-old Liverpudlian is the Women's Super League's record scorer and such has been her development in recent seasons that all-conquering Lyon have pounced to take her from Manchester City. She could start on the wing for England, but her goal threat will remain.

Lucy Bronze, England, defender

Bronze was named in the 'All Star' squad after standing out for England at the 2015 World Cup, and the rapid rise of the Northumberland-raised player has continued in the years since. England boss Phil Neville believes she can play anywhere, but it is as an attacking right-back that the Lionesses have seen the best of the Lyon star. The former pizza shop worker has come a long way. She is now a Champions League winner with her French club, and if England is to thrive it will look for Bronze to set the standard.

Kim Little, Scotland, midfielder

Little has been a superstar of the women's game for many years now, and it came as a crushing blow when a cruciate knee ligament injury ruled her out of Euro 2017. But the 28 year-old is raring to go this time, and with Scotland boasting quality all over the pitch then it could be a tournament where the Arsenal Women playmaker has a platform to show a worldwide audience exactly what she can achieve. Earlier in her career, Little landed the MVP and Golden Boot awards when running the show for Seattle Reign in the NWSL.

Amandine Henry, France, midfielder

Captaining the home team will be Henry, who won the silver ball at the 2015 World Cup, being pipped to the top prize by Carli Lloyd. She will anchor the French defence, a role she performs for European club champion Lyon, and will aim to emulate Hugo Lloris, who lifted the World Cup with Les Bleus last year.

Vivianne Miedema, Netherlands, striker

Arsenal pulled off a coup in May 2017 when persuading Miedema to join it from Bayern Munich, and months later the Dutch striker was playing a vital role as the Netherlands won Euro 2017 on home soil. Still just 22 years old, Miedema has been a goalscoring phenomenon at club and international level, striking 58 times in 75 appearances for the Netherlands. She helped to knock England out of the Euros two years ago, and should make the Dutch a threat in France too.