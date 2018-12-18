Nine days after it was crowned South American champion for the fourth time, River was unable to book a second FIFA Club World Cup final appearance as Enzo Perez missed the decisive spot-kick after the match had finished 2-2 after 120 minutes.

Rafael Santos Borre had given River hope with a first-half double to cancel out Marcus Berg's scrappy opener, the Colombian's brace taking his tally to four goals in his past two outings.

After Caio had levelled proceedings, Borre twice went close to grabbing himself a hat-trick before Gonzalo Martinez saw a penalty hit the crossbar.

Perez also failed from 12 yards out in a dramatic shootout, allowing Al Ain to progress by a 5-4 scoreline after it converted all of its attempts from the spot.