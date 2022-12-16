Madrid secured its 14th European title with a 1-0 UEFA Champions League win over Liverpool at Stade de France in May, earning entry to a competition it won in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The other teams to have sealed qualification include Copa Libertadores winner Flamengo, CONCACAF Champions League holder Seattle Sounders, Auckland City and Al Ahly.

FIFA confirmed Morocco as host on Saturday (AEDT), and Moroccan side Wydad, which won the CAF Champions League under Walid Regragui last season before he left to manage the national team, will take part on home soil.

Morocco, which unsuccessfully bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has seen its Atlas Lions become one of the stories of the 2022 edition after Regragui led them to the semi-finals, where they lost to France, becoming the first African team to reach the final four. Morocco will face Croatia in the third-place play-off on Sunday (AEDT).

The tournament will take place between 1 and 11 February 2023, with the final being held 10 days before Madrid takes on Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The announcement came on the same say FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed the governing body is proceeding with plans to introduce a revamped 32-team Club World Cup from 2025.