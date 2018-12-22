Santiago Solari's first silverware since being appointed as Julen Lopetegui's successor was set up by Modric's first-half strike as Madrid comfortably triumphed in Abu Dhabi, moving past rival Barcelona with its fourth title in the competition.

The Croatia midfielder, who added the Ballon d'Or crown to his FIFA World Cup Golden Ball this month, bent the opener into the bottom-left corner from 25 yards, with Marcos Llorente also drilling home from outside the box before a Sergio Ramos header extended Madrid's lead.

Al Ain had a goal from Caio Fernandes ruled out for offside when it only trailed by one and Zoran Mamic's side, which replied through an excellent Tsukasa Shiotani header, should be proud of its efforts on home soil as massive underdogs against the European champion, despite Madrid adding a late fourth through Yahia Nader's own goal.

Madrid hit the post in the third minute when Llorente got clear in the left channel, his cutback deflected on to the woodwork by fortunate defender Ismail Ahmed.

Al Ain should have taken the lead when Marcelo's mistake let in Hussein El Shahat but captain Ramos made a miraculous goal-line clearance to deny the winger, then Madrid nudged in front.

Neat build-up play from Karim Benzema set up Modric and the Ballon d'Or winner curled home a beauty from 25 yards, Caio then seeing a rapid reply ruled out for offside.

Benzema missed a brilliant chance to extend Madrid's lead before goalkeeper Khalid Eisa made outstanding saves to deny both Gareth Bale and Modric before the break.

Madrid effectively clinched the trophy in the 60th minute when a cleared corner fell kindly to Llorente, his thumping half-volley giving Eisa no chance and opening his professional account in some style.

Ramos powered home a Modric corner to make certain of Madrid's victory, celebrating the goal with unused substitute Isco, although Al Ain scored a deserved consolation through Shiotani with four minutes left.

Madrid had the final say as a cross from substitute Vinicius Jr was turned into his own goal by Nader in the first minute of stoppage-time.