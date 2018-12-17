Quintero gets another chance on the big stage

It was a moment to illuminate a South American argument that fans will never forget, one to elevate a player already known in Europe but now on the cusp of superstar status.

As the Monaco-based but Real Madrid-bound James Rodriguez slayed Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup, his replacement at Porto, Juan Fernando Quintero, sat unused on the bench.

Over the next four years, James and his compatriot, two years his junior, would take their mercurial talents in sharply contrasting directions.

But following another remarkable goal (outside the box, left foot, in off the bar – you know the kind) to settle the mother of all rivalries in the Copa Libertadores showdown with Boca Juniors at the Santiago Bernabeu, the now 25 year-old Quintero is ready to potentially take centre stage for River Plate against European champion Madrid at the Club World Cup.