Madrid awaits after Al Ahly sees off Seattle

Mohamed Afsha's 88th-minute strike proved the difference as Egypt's Al Ahly edged a tight quarter-final 1-0 against its Major League Soccer opponent in Morocco.

The reward for Marcel Koller and his Al Ahly side is a showdown with reigning Spanish and European champion Madrid on Thursday (AEDT) in Rabat.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer believes there was not much to pick between the two teams, with Seattle unfortunate for its tournament hopes dashed with just minutes remaining.

"I thought we were good and I thought we were evenly matched," he said.

"Had a couple of chances, but the deflection on the goal was unfortunate.

"They put everything into the game and everything into the pre-season."

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal defeated Morocco's Wydad Casablanca 5-3 on penalties in the other quarter-final clash, after a 1-1 draw.

Al Hilal will face South American champion Flamengo on Wednesday (AEDT) in its bid to reach the final.