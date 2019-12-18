LaLiga
FIFA Club World Cup

Firmino saves Liverpool with a late winner

Roberto Firmino came off the bench and scored a 91st-minute goal to earn Liverpool a 2-1 win over Monterrey and a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp opted to name Firmino and Sadio Mane among the substitutes, while Jordan Henderson started at centre-back with Virgil van Dijk — one of the Reds' two first-team centre-backs in the squad — absent because of illness.

Liverpool looked like it would be able to cope without two of its electric front three when Naby Keita put it ahead in the 11th minute, but Rogelio Funes Mori, the twin brother of former Everton defender Ramiro, hit back three minutes later.

Klopp was forced to send on Mane and Firmino in a bid to avoid extra-time and the Brazilian turned home fellow substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross six minutes after coming on to book a meeting with Flamengo on Sunday (AEDT).

