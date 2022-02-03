Africa Cup of Nations
FIFA Club World Cup

Club World Cup begins as Al Jazira bests Pirae

Al Jazira got the Club World Cup under way with a 4-1 win over Tahitian side Pirae in Abu Dhabi.

Getty Images

Host side Al Jazira, which qualified by virtue of winning the UAE Pro League in 2020-2021, was unsurprisingly a cut above its opponent, racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time.

Pirae – nominated for participation by OFC – did get on the scoresheet early in the second half thanks to an own goal, but Al Jazira finished it off just past the hour through the well-travelled Abdoulay Diaby.

Al Jazira will face Saudi Arabia's Asian champion Al Hilal in the second round, with the winner of that contest to take on European champion Chelsea in the second semi-final on 9 February.

News Football FIFA Club World Cup al jazira
Previous UAE to host 2022 Club World Cup after Japan withdr
Read
UAE to host 2022 Club World Cup after Japan withdraws
Next

Latest Stories

>