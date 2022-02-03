Host side Al Jazira, which qualified by virtue of winning the UAE Pro League in 2020-2021, was unsurprisingly a cut above its opponent, racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time.

Pirae – nominated for participation by OFC – did get on the scoresheet early in the second half thanks to an own goal, but Al Jazira finished it off just past the hour through the well-travelled Abdoulay Diaby.

Al Jazira will face Saudi Arabia's Asian champion Al Hilal in the second round, with the winner of that contest to take on European champion Chelsea in the second semi-final on 9 February.