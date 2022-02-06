Al Hilal hits six to book semi against Chelsea

2020-2021 UAE Pro League champions Al Jazira opened the scoring through Abdoulay Diaby after 14 minutes, but goals from former Premier League forwards Odion Ighalo and Matheus Pereira put Al Hilal into the lead before the break.

That narrow lead was extended into an emphatic scoreline in the second half, as Mohamed Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Moussa Marega and Andre Carrillo all found the back of the net.

Asian champion Al Hilal will face European counterpart Chelsea in the last four on 10 February, while Al Jazira plays Monterrey earlier that same day in the fifth-place play-off.