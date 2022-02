The 26-year-old struck in the 53rd minute at Al Nahyan Stadium for the Egyptian outfit, lashing home from just inside the penalty area after goalkeeper Esteban Andrada had parried a cross into his path.

Liga MX side Monterrey will consider itself unlucky to have lost, given it had a whopping 20 shots – 11 more than its opponent – and enjoyed 63.3 per cent possession.

Al Ahly will now face Palmeiras in the semi-finals on Wednesday (AEDT).