In a repeat of last season's quarter-final, which finished 2-1 to Wolves, the encounter did not come alive until Marcus Rashford hit the crossbar moments after coming on in the second half.

Sergio Romero has been the busiest of the goalkeepers prior to Rashford's chance, although United believed it should have had a penalty when Leander Dendoncker bundled into Brandon Williams.

Having been let off the hook when Rashford's effort hit the woodwork, Wolves upped the pressure late on but while Matt Doherty had a goal rightly disallowed and Raul Jimenez hit the woodwork, the tie will have to be settled in a replay at Old Trafford.

United was fortunate to escape unscathed 13 minutes in when Doherty was found unmarked from a corner, Romero's instinctive save keeping out the defender's volley.

Wolves, however, were lucky just after the half-hour mark, with video assistant referee Michael Oliver deeming a clumsy tackle from Dendoncker on Williams not worthy of a penalty.

United looked set to be dealt a blow when Romero went down with an apparent hamstring injury shortly after the restart, but the goalkeeper battled on and was in place to block Pedro Neto's strike.

After Juan Mata went close with a free-kick, Rashford almost made an instant impact when introduced with 20 minutes remaining, only for Conor Coady to deflect his strike on to the bar.

Doherty had the ball in the net in the 76th minute, only for the goal to be disallowed because of the full-back heading the ball on to his arm, with Jimenez then rattling the woodwork from a tight angle to sum up a frustrating day for both sides in which United failed to muster a single shot on target.