Minamino scored his second and third FA Cup goals of the season to give Liverpool a 2-0 half-time lead without influential trio Mohamed Salah, Fabinho or Virgil Van Dijk.

Lukas Rupp pulled a goal back after 76 minutes but Norwich failed to deny the Reds a fourth win over the Canaries this season, having already beaten them twice in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup.

Norwich boss Dean Smith can now devote his full attention to trying to keep the club in the Premier League, while Klopp pursues silverware on three fronts having already won the Carabao Cup last Monday (AEDT).

The opening goal came after 27 minutes, when Divock Origi controlled Konstantinos Tsimikas' cross and deftly squared to Minamino, who lashed the ball past a helpless Tim Krul from just outside the six-yard box.

Minamino scored his second six minutes before the interval, blasting high into the net from the corner of the six-yard box after Ben Gibson failed to clear a corner.

Norwich substitute Josh Sargent sent a header wide of Liverpool's goal after 18 minutes of a more balanced second half.

Sargent's vision then carved Liverpool open as he played Rupp in for a fine goal, driving the ball low into the net from the edge of the box after Joe Gomez failed to make a block.

Jon Rowe, on as a second-half substitute for the visitors, burst into the box with six minutes left and sent a shot across goal towards the top corner of the net, forcing a fingertip save from Alisson that ensured Liverpool advanced.