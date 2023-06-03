Wembley witnessed an all-Manchester epic as the neighbours met in a major final for the first time, bringing the curtain down on the English domestic season in enthralling fashion.

City emerged triumphant thanks to Gundogan’s fine volleys in a 2-1 victory that gives Pep Guardiola’s men the chance to emulate United’s 1999 treble heroics next weekend.

The 32-year-old midfielder has proven to be a man for the big occasions during his time with the Premier League champion and lashed home a record-breaking opener after just 12 seconds.

THAT'S UNBELIEVABLE 🤯@IlkayGuendogan with an incredible volley for @ManCity, and it's the FASTER EVER #EmiratesFACup Final goal! pic.twitter.com/x95dNx9a8w — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023

Gundogan’s stupendous volley was the quickest FA Cup final goal and looked set to spark a derby humiliation, only for United to draw level against the run of play.

City was enraged by the decision to award handball against Jack Grealish, but captain Bruno Fernandes kept his cool to slot home in front of the opposition support.

But Guardiola’s men would not be denied a seventh FA Cup triumph, with Gundogan volleying home what proved to be the winner from the edge of the box early in the second half.

Victory in arguably the biggest Manchester derby of all time now means City can win the treble in next weekend’s UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan.

As for United, this was a galling end to a promising first season under Erik ten Hag. It hit the woodwork in stoppage-time, but a second equaliser wasn't to be.