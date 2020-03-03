Having lost for the first time in the league this season at Watford, another trip down south saw the Reds suffer a further setback in an otherwise outstanding season.

Willian got lucky in the 13th minute as he benefited from an Adrian error to give the home side an early lead in the first meeting of the teams in the competition since the 2012 final.

The Blues doubled their advantage in the second half courtesy of Ross Barkley, though not before the recalled Kepa Arrizabalaga had kept a much-changed Liverpool at bay.

