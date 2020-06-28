WATCH Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Nicolas Pepe's first-half penalty appeared set to be the only goal at Bramall Lane, only for a largely forgettable game to explode into life in the closing stages.

Sead Kolasinac's poor clearance struck team-mate Shkodran Mustafi to inadvertently tee up David McGoldrick for an 87th-minute equaliser, seemingly sending the all-Premier League tie into extra time.

However, substitute Ceballos beat Dean Henderson with a low shot from a tight angle to secure a July trip to Wembley for Mikel Arteta's side.