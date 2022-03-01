Boro academy graduate Josh Coburn was the hero, firing home superbly in the second half of the additional 30 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Antonio Conte's men were hoping to avoid the fate suffered by Manchester United last month, but Spurs ultimately paid the price for their wastefulness as the host claimed a memorable victory.

Flashpoints were few and far between in the first 45 minutes, but the contest did generally improve after the interval, with Harry Kane scoring only to see his tap-in disallowed for a foul.

Both sides were indebted to their goalkeepers as the game went to extra time, and Middlesbrough was rewarded for its greater endeavour as teenager Coburn landed the decisive blow.

A low-quality first half provided very little to get excited about until 40th minute when goalkeeper Joe Lumley was beaten to the ball out wide as he flew out of his area, but Matt Doherty miscued his eventual effort as he shot over the empty net.

It was hardly the precursor to a second-half onslaught, however, with Boro the next to go close in the 53rd minute through a free Matt Crooks header that went over.

Spurs finally tested Lumley just before the hour, the goalkeeper preventing Eric Dier's 30-yard free-kick from finding the top-right corner, and Kane had a goal disallowed from the resulting corner after tugging a defender's shirt.

Chances began to flow for both sides towards the end of regulation time, with Paddy McNair's last-ditch challenge denying Steven Bergwijn, while Lumley and Hugo Lloris made crucial saves from Son Heung-min and Isaiah Jones, respectively.

Extra time beckoned and not only did Boro look sharp at the back, it carved Spurs open with 107 minutes played, Coburn smashing beyond the helpless Lloris.