United sets up Manchester derby FA Cup final

Brighton had arguably been the better team through 120 minutes of play, but both it and United were wasteful in front of a tense Wembley crowd.

A high-level shoot-out looked as though it was going to go on a while until March's misstep, and Victor Lindelof duly capitalised to send United into a record-equalling 21st FA Cup final.

The Carabao Cup winner will face rival Manchester City for the crown, with United reaching both domestic cup finals in a single season for the first time since 1994.

Having endured a nightmare on Thursday, David de Gea provided an early reminder of what he can do when tipping a goal-bound Alexis Mac Allister free kick around the post.

It was not until the final stages of the first half that United enjoyed sustained threat.

Bruno Fernandes drilled agonisingly wide of the bottom-left corner; Christian Eriksen then drew an unorthodox save from Sanchez when his disappointingly tame effort failed to make the most of Marcus Rashford's cut-back.

United was on the ropes again at the start of the second half, De Gea denying Julio Enciso with a stunning save before Danny Welbeck headed over from close range.

But the Red Devils responded well.

Antony twice tested Robert Sanchez, and desperate Brighton defending prevented Casemiro getting a shot away after great work by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Extra time always looked likely thereafter, however, and the period yielded chances at both ends – a dreadful touch robbed Deniz Undav of a certain goal, Sanchez then did brilliantly to tip Rashford's deflected strike wide.

Penalties were inevitable and the standard of the kicks was exceptional, but March – a standout performer until then – sliced his effort well over and Lindelof coolly planted the winning effort into the top-right corner.