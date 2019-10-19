Racist incident sees FA Cup clash abandoned

Boro players walked off the pitch in the 64th minute of the fourth-round qualifier, a few moments after conceding the opening goal of the game.

Thank you to everybody out there for your support.



There is absolutely no place for racism in football and @Growler1Tom and the #Boro players decided to leave the pitch as a result of the abuse they were subjected to.



We are Haringey Borough Football Club.#HBFC #CarpeDiem — Haringey Borough FC (@HaringeyBoroFC) October 19, 2019

After a lengthy delay, confirmation came that the match had been abandoned, with Boro's Cameroonian goalkeeper Douglas Pajetat allegedly a victim of abuse from some Yeovil supporters.

The goalkeeper reportedly had bottles thrown at him and was spat at, before Boro's coaching staff instigated the walk-off.

A statement from the home side on social media confirmed alleged racist abuse was the reason for the abandonment.

"Sorry for the late update but wanted to make sure we gave correct information," Boro's Twitter post read. "Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon.

Players from both teams then returned to the pitch in what Yeovil described as "a show of solidarity".

The incident came at the end of a week when racism within football was at the forefront of the conversation, with England's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria twice stopped because of abuse from the stands.

England debutant Tyrone Mings, who was the target of much of the abuse in Sofia, acknowledged the stance by Boro, bringing more attention to the club's actions on his own Twitter account.

Well done for taking a stance, sometimes it can get brushed off in lower leagues but everyone stands with you. Our country isn’t perfect either. https://t.co/Wl70fErZBP — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) October 19, 2019

UEFA charged Bulgaria in the aftermath of that match, referencing chants and Nazi salutes that were caught on camera.

Bulgarian Football Union president Borislav Mihaylov resigned after being urged to stand down by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

Head coach Krasimir Balakov, who initially claimed not to have heard the abuse before apologising, later also quit, although his departure was attributed to "unsatisfactory" performances.

Premier League clubs again promoted their "No Room for Racism" campaign at matches this weekend, but it appears the message didn't travel down to this FA Cup qualifier.