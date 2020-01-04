Pope trolls Stones again with revised tweet

Having previously stated he would score 40 goals a season if he faced Stones on a weekly basis, Pope cheekily revised the figure to 50 after a goalscoring display in Vale's 4-1 FA Cup third-round loss to City on Sunday (AEDT).

The League Two forward's initial comments were made after Stones made a pair of costly errors in England's 3-1 loss to Netherlands at the Nations League Finals in June.

Pope called the centre-back "soft" on Twitter and declared he would have a field day up against him.

Just watched the highlights of the England game! I know I’m a league 2 player, I know he plays for England, I know he’s on £150k a week, I know he’s a million times better player than me but I’d love to play against John Stones every week! I’d get 40 a season! #soft #weakaspiss — Tom Pope (@Tom_Pope9) June 7, 2019

The 34-year-old made his mark against Stones' side by heading in David Amoo's cross to cancel out Oleksandr Zinchenko's opener at Etihad Stadium.

Although Sergio Aguero, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Foden ensured there was no upset in Vale's favour, Pope did not seem too downcast when he took to social media after the game.

"Sorry I can't reply to everyone it's gone mental! I'd just like to say I was completely wrong and bang out of order to say I'd score 40 a season….. it's more like 50," Pope posted on Twitter.