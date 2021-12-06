Man United drawn against Villa in FA Cup

United boss interim boss Ralf Rangnick's first FA Cup tie will be an all-Premier League encounter with Villa at Old Trafford, where former Liverpool captain Gerrard can expect a hostile reception.

Holder Leicester will again come up against their former manager Claudio Ranieri, who masterminded the club's fairytale Premier League triumph in 2016, at the King Power Stadium.

Here is your official #EmiratesFACup third round draw! [1/4] pic.twitter.com/3UqCMdv0GH — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 6, 2021

The Foxes lifted the trophy for the first time in their history in May after beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final at Wembley.

Chelsea's bid to go one better than last season commences when they welcome National League leaders Chesterfield to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool and Tottenham host League One opposition in the form Shrewsbury Town and Morecambe respectively, while Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to League Two Swindon Town.

Record 14-time winners Arsenal head to Nottingham Forest aiming to avoid a repeat of their 2018 meeting at this stage of the competition, which Forest won 4-2.

All ties will be played during between January 7-10.

FA Cup third round draw in full:

Boreham Wood or St Albans City v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v AFC Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff City v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

QPR v Rotherham United

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal