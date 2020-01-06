Man City to face Fulham in FA Cup fourth-round

After beating Port Vale 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Monday (AEDT), City was pitted against Fulham – 2-1 victor against Premier League side Aston Villa – in the draw for the fourth round.

A youthful Liverpool side beat Merseyside rival Everton 1-0 to progress and its reward will be a clash with whoever wins the replay between Bristol City and Shrewsbury.

If Manchester United gets past Wolves at the second attempt, it faces a trip to Watford or Tranmere Rovers.

Chelsea was given a trip to Hull City, while Tottenham must go to Southampton if it emerges from its replay with Middlesbrough triumphant.

Arsenal will head south to Bournemouth after its 1-0 win over Leeds United.

FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Northampton Town v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham v West Brom

Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool