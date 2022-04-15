Lukaku returns to training ahead of FA Cup semi

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

A huge week for Chelsea has been a difficult one so far, as its outstanding performance away to Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League quarter-final was not enough to advance.

Trailing 3-1 from the home leg, the defending European champion was heading through when Timo Werner put it three up, only for Madrid to respond with goals from Rodrygo in normal time and Karim Benzema in extra-time.

With Chelsea relatively secure in third place in the Premier League, its main focus now is on the FA Cup.

The Blues at least came through the Madrid second leg unscathed, with Tuchel's only update before the Palace game on the potential return of record signing Lukaku.

"Romelu was back in training yesterday [Friday AEST]. Let's see if he has any reaction or not," Tuchel told a pre-match news conference. "Then everybody should be OK."

The Chelsea coach will be looking to preserve his fine semi-final record, having won 11 and drawn one of his 12 previous such matches.

Tuchel believes Chelsea will benefit from being thrust straight into another big match – this its first FA Cup tie against London rival Palace since 1975-1976, with the two teams each winning two of the four previous meetings.

"I think we are all a bit in between," Tuchel said. "Confidence wise, I think it's a huge boost, but still it's a disappointment to go out of the Champions League in the quarter-final.

"It's not a big drama, not in this kind of way, but still it's a big disappointment, because we feel like we could be one of the four teams in the semi-final.

"It's a weird feeling, because we had a huge task to go to Madrid, needing to win with a minimum of two goals to make it to extra time. We were three goals ahead.

"In a knockout game in the Bernabeu, it's a fantastic performance and stays like this. But it tastes bitter, because we're out of the [UEFA] Champions League.

"In both legs, we did too many individual mistakes, too many mistakes that were punished by individual quality.

"It's still a little bit in between for me, but we bounced back from the two results and the two performances against Brentford and Madrid at home.

"We won both games after that and there's a big knockout game coming at Wembley, which is, in my opinion, a good thing. There's a huge reward coming with it, so it's not a normal game in the Premier League to collect points, but it's straight away another knockout match."

Chelsea has plenty of experience of matches of this magnitude, too. Having lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool earlier this season, it is playing multiple games at Wembley in a sixth consecutive campaign, with this their 40th appearance at the national stadium when used as a neutral venue.

Indeed, only Arsenal and Manchester United (both 30) have more FA Cup semi-final appearances than Chelsea (26).

The Blues have lost their past two FA Cup London derbies, although both were to Arsenal. Their past six FA Cup defeats to teams from the capital were against Arsenal.