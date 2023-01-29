BUNDESLIGA
Late Mitoma stunner dumps Liverpool out of FA Cup

Kaoru Mitoma's stunning stoppage-time winner secured Brighton and Hove Albion a 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday (AEDT) to dump the holder out of the FA Cup.

The tie appeared to be heading back to Anfield for a replay with the game finely poised at 1-1, but the in-form Mitoma netted a spectacular late goal to put Brighton into the fifth round.

Liverpool took the lead via Harvey Elliott during an entertaining first half, but Brighton was good value for Lewis Dunk's fortuitous equaliser nine minutes later.

Brighton's continued positivity in the second half looked to set to go unrewarded, but Mitoma's ball juggling and cool finish sparked bedlam at the Amex Stadium as Liverpool's FA Cup defence crumbled.

