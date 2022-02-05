Kane on fire as Spurs ease past Brighton

The England captain got the hosts on their way with a curled effort from outside the penalty area for his 12th goal in his past 12 appearances in the competition.

A @HKane double that included a rocket of a strike saw @SpursOfficial into the #EmiratesFACup fifth round 👏#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/oi9kRDt5Ku — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 5, 2022

Emerson Royal's cross was then diverted into his own net by Solly March shortly after the midway point of the first half as Tottenham went in at the interval with a commanding lead.

Yves Bissouma's deflected strike looked like it would set up a dramatic final 25 minutes, but Kane put the game to bed with a bundled finish from close range.

Kane put Spurs ahead in the 13th minute with a sumptuous strike into Robert Sanchez's top-left corner from 22 yards after Adam Webster had lost possession cheaply.

They doubled their advantage 11 minutes later when Emerson's cross after a run from inside his own half was deflected over Sanchez by the foot of March.

Neal Maupay flashed over from a promising position inside the penalty area, yet the Seagulls never truly looked like reducing the deficit during a tepid first-half showing.

Brighton improved dramatically after the break and pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute when Bissouma's strike from 20 yards was deflected past Hugo Lloris by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Kane restored Spurs' two-goal cushion just three minutes later, though, prodding in from almost on the line after a mazy run from Son Heung-min had carved open the Brighton backline.

This was Tottenham's eighth straight home win against Brighton in all competitions and it was not hard to see why it has such a strong record.

Spurs next faces Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday (AEDT), while Brighton returns to top-flight action on Sunday (AEDT) when it visits struggling Watford.