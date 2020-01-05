LaLiga
Hudson-Odoi stars in Blues' FA Cup third-round win

Callum Hudson-Odoi was Chelsea's star as Frank Lampard's side eased into the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 home defeat of Nottingham Forest.

Hudson-Odoi's sixth-minute opener at Stamford Bridge got the Blues off to a flyer and Ross Barkley doubled the lead before half-time.

It was a welcome win for Chelsea, which had lost three of its past four home games in the Premier League.

Second-tier side Forest was unable to lay a glove on the eight-time winner.

Chelsea, which also knocked Forest out at this stage last year, opened the scoring early on.

Quick build-up play led to Hudson-Odoi being fed on the right, with the England international cutting inside and firing a low finish through the legs of Yuri Ribeiro to beat Jordan Smith.

The Championship side was awarded a penalty in the 22nd minute when Alex Mighten was bundled over by Fikayo Tomori, but a VAR check showed the lively 17 year-old was offside.

Chelsea then doubled the lead, Smith parrying Hudson-Odoi's powerful drive, with Barkley arriving late to tuck home the rebound at the back post.

A third almost arrived on the hour-mark, Smith making a great save to tip Barkley's header onto the post after Hudson-Odoi opened up the Forest defence once more.

Ryan Yates then had a close-range header ruled out for offside at the other end.

Teenage defender Tariq Lamptey was given another cameo off the bench in the closing stages, when Chelsea almost got a third through Hudson-Odoi only for Smith to push his try wide with the final act of the game.

