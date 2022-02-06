Holder Leicester dumped out as Forest fires

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes won the cup last season for the first time in their history, with Youri Tielemans' stunning strike defeating Chelsea in the Wembley final.

But there will be no repeat in 2021-2022 after a humbling encounter with second-tier Forest ended in a 4-1 defeat for the holder at the City Ground.

Leicester named a strong side yet left captain Kasper Schmeichel on the bench, and stand-in Danny Ward picked the ball out of his net three times before half-time.

A highly motivated Forest side led through Philip Zinckernagel after 23 minutes, before 20-year-old talisman Brennan Johnson made it 2-0 only 87 seconds later, squeezing a cute finish through Ward's legs.

Joe Worrall soon nodded a third, although Leicester were given a lifeline when Brice Samba advanced from his line and meekly pulled out of a challenge with Kelechi Iheanacho, giving the forward an open goal to aim into.

There was no dramatic second-half fightback, however, as Forest right-back Djed Spence charged through to net the fourth – the 58th goal Leicester have conceded in all competitions this season, 10 more than any other Premier League club.

Forest, which knocked out Arsenal in the third round, will host Huddersfield Town in the last 16, while Leicester – 10th in the Premier League and out of the Europa League – reflects on the latest setback of a tough season.