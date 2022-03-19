Forest pays tribute to Hillsborough victims

It was Forest that was Liverpool's opponent in the FA Cup semi-final at the home of Sheffield Wednesday in April 1989.

Those who lost their lives after a crush on the overcrowded Leppings Lane terrace were supporting Liverpool that day.

It remains a tragedy that touches both clubs, and the victims will be remembered when the sides meet for the first time in 23 years.

Two-time European Cup winner Forest has been outside the top flight of English football since 1999, meaning the once great rivalry that existed between it and Liverpool has gone cold, but the chance to reach a cup semi-final means the City Ground is a sell-out.

Only one small section will remain unoccupied.

Forest announced on Twitter: "Never forgotten. 97 seats will be left vacant at tomorrow's match in honour of those who lost their lives at our FA Cup semi-final in 1989. We look forward to welcoming Liverpool FC to the City Ground."

Seats next to a scoreboard in the stadium will be covered by draping bearing the message '97 NEVER FORGOTTEN 15.4.89'.

The disaster saw 95 fans die on the day or within days of the semi-final, which was abandoned shortly after kick-off. A 96th victim, Tony Bland, died in 1993, and the 97th to die as a result, Andrew Devine, passed away last year.

All 97 have since been ruled to have been unlawfully killed. A 1991 inquest verdict of accidental death was overturned at the high court in 2012.