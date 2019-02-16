Foden nets brace as City upset is averted

The League Two side frustrated the Premier League champion throughout a goalless first half at Rodney Parade and came agonisingly close to taking the lead despite City dominating possession on an uneven surface it initially struggled to adjust to.

Here’s how @ManCity saw off a defiant @NewportCounty at Rodney Parade 📺 pic.twitter.com/KYZ8OIc09P — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 16, 2019

Newport's admirable resistance was broken when Leroy Sane fired home from close range early in the second half, the winger scoring his 12th goal of the season on an afternoon when his customary flair was in short supply.

Foden then scored a brace either side of an 88th-minute Padraig Amond goal that gave Newport brief hope and extended his record of netting in every round of the competition.

Riyad Mahrez added a fourth in second-half stoppage-time to secure a scoreline that somewhat flattered City, which survived some nervous moments in South Wales but will fancy its chances of going all the way after avoiding a potential banana skin.