Divine intervention caps off up Spurs FA Cup rout

Tottenham's Premier League quality told as non-league Marine's FA Cup adventure was ended at the third round.

FA Cupset! Leeds humiliated by Crawley Town

Carlos Vinicius scored a first-half hat-trick as Tottenham cruised past non-league Marine in a 5-0 FA Cup third-round rout.

The Brazilian scored twice from a combined range of around three yards and added a sumptuous third after Lucas Moura's top-quality free-kick.

Alfie Devine was introduced at half-time to become Tottenham's youngest ever player and the teenager, at 16 years and 163 days, made a swift impact to drill home the fifth on the hour.

That completed the scoring at Rossett Park as eighth-tier Marine, 161 places below Spurs in the English league pyramid, inevitably succumbed against top-flight opponent.

Neil Kengni interrupted Spurs' early monopoly of the ball to crash a 35-yard dipping shot off the crossbar but, after surviving the heart-in-mouth moment, Dele Alli teed up Vinicius to jink past Bayleigh Passant and finish on the goalline.

Vinicius tapped in again on the rebound after Matt Doherty's side-foot volley from Alli's cross-field dink was parried into his path, and Lucas quickly made it three with a superbly executed free-kick.

More good work from Alli eventually led to Vinicius looping home into the left side of the goal to complete his hat-trick.

With the game won, Jose Mourinho introduced Devine for the second period and he flashed a fierce shot past Passant at the near post from Lucas's pass on the hour mark.

From there, Spurs were able to take their foot off the pedal a little and coast comfortably into the hat for round four.

