Saracens end Leinster's reign in Europe

Leinster appeared on course to retain the trophy it lifted in Bilbao last year when it took a 10-0 lead, Tadhg Furlong's close-range try putting it in control of a pulsating contest.

However, its bid for a record-breaking fifth title was ruined by an impressive Saracens comeback, the Premiership club scoring 20 points without reply to finally beat Leinster in the European Champions Cup at the fourth attempt.

Sean Maitland helped bring his side level when he cruised over the line late in the first half, but it was Billy Vunipola who grabbed the game's crucial try after the break, forcing his way over with 13 minutes remaining.

Owen Farrell added both conversions to go alongside a pair of penalties as Saracens demonstrated fighting spirit to make it nine wins on the spin in the competition this season.