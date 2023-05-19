Leinster embraces pressure of Champions Cup final

WATCH the Champions Cup Final LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day free trial

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will be packed to its capacity of ore than 50,000 as Leinster targets a record-equalling fifth European title.

It was beaten by La Rochelle in last season’s final, but Cullen’s team goes into battle as the marginal favourite on home soil.

“Pressure is a funny thing, isn’t it?” Cullen said.

“Everyone is nervous because they want to do their best. It is such an amazing tournament.

“We go back to the preparation during the course of the week, and you can’t fault the lads. They have prepared really well this week.

“I can’t wait to see them play and deliver something close to their best. That is all we need to do.

“Pressure is a good thing. That is what we want, we all want to be here. It is pressure, but it’s the most positive pressure you could ask for.”

Cullen has made two changes from the team that saw off semi-final opponent Toulouse.

Ireland internationals Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe return to the starting line-up, with Henshaw forging a familiar midfield partnership alongside Garry Ringrose.

La Rochelle has reached a third successive European final, and its head coach Ronan O’Gara said: “We talk all the time about stifling or stopping Leinster, but stopping La Rochelle is also a subject.

“This perception is also important. Our last defeat (in the Champions Cup) was almost two years ago.

“I am not too interested in the opponent, even if I respect him. I am focused on my team, on our path and what we are going to do.

“We know it will be very hard, but it is possible. It will be crucial to manage stress in a venue where there will be a lot of adversity. It will be a big test.”