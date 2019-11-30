Portugal, Germany, France to meet at Euro 2020

Sunday's (AEDT) draw in Bucharest pitted Fernando Santos's men and their talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo against the winner of the two FIFA World Cups either side of their UEFA Euro 2016 triumph.

It means Didier Deschamps's Bleus will have an opportunity for revenge after Portugal beat them on home soil at the Stade de France to lift the trophy.

The nation with the dubious pleasure of joining them is still to be determined. Iceland, Bulgaria or Hungary would claim the fourth spot if they progress through their play-off routes in Path A.

However, if Romania is victorious in Path A, it will go into Group C with Netherlands, Ukraine and Austria.

In permutations that underline the convoluted and criticised format, one of Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia or Kosovo from play-off Path B would enter Group F if Romania qualifies. Otherwise, the winner of Path B goes into Group C.

Italy will open the tournament, which will take place across 12 host cities, when it entertains Turkey in Rome on 13 June (AEDT). Wales and Switzerland are also in Group A.

England and Croatia renew acquaintances at Wembley in Group D, Gareth Southgate's side having been sunk by a Mario Mandzukic winner in the semi-finals of Russia 2018 before progressing to the UEFA Nations League Finals at the expense of Zlatko Dalic's team.

There is the possibility of an all-British encounter if Scotland prevails from its play-off path alongside Israel, Norway and Serbia, while Czech Republic will meet England again in the finals having traded victories with the Three Lions during qualification.

Group B is the second group not waiting to see how play-off cards fall, with the world's No.1 ranked team Belgium lining up alongside Denmark, Finland and Russia.

Spain is aiming to make it three European titles in four attempts after securing glory in 2008 and 2012.

It heads up Group C, where the winner of the play-off route including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland will round out the line-up alongside Sweden and Poland.

The UEFA Euro 2020 play-offs take place during the international break in March 2020.

GROUPS IN FULL

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia.

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, play-off winner from Path D (Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia or Kosovo) or Romania if it wins Path A)

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, play-off winner from Path C (Scotland, Israel, Norway or Serbia)

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, play-off winner from Path B (Slovakia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland or Republic of Ireland)

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, play-off winner from Path A (Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary) or winner of Path D (Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia or Kosovo) if Romania wins Path A.