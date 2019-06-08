Clarke starts Scotland reign with a win

Clarke replaced Alex McLeish as Scotland manager in May, but he looked to be heading for a disappointing draw in his first game in charge when Ioannis Kousoulos scored with three minutes remaining.

Kousoulos's header cancelled out Andrew Robertson's stunning strike, which had put Scotland ahead just after the hour.

But parity was short lived, with substitute Burke tucking home at the second attempt after heading Ryan Fraser's cross against the woodwork.

Scotland is now third in Group I with six points from three matches, three adrift of leader Belgium, while Cyprus is fourth in the pool.