LaLiga
EURO 2020 qualifiers

Clarke starts Scotland reign with a win

Steve Clarke's Scotland tenure got off to a winning start as Oliver Burke's last-minute effort secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Cyprus in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier.

Getty Images

Clarke replaced Alex McLeish as Scotland manager in May, but he looked to be heading for a disappointing draw in his first game in charge when Ioannis Kousoulos scored with three minutes remaining.

Kousoulos's header cancelled out Andrew Robertson's stunning strike, which had put Scotland ahead just after the hour.

But parity was short lived, with substitute Burke tucking home at the second attempt after heading Ryan Fraser's cross against the woodwork.

Scotland is now third in Group I with six points from three matches, three adrift of leader Belgium, while Cyprus is fourth in the pool.

 

News Football Scotland Cyprus
Previous Turkey stuns France in Euro qualifier
Read
Turkey stuns France in Euro qualifier
Next Hazard stars as Red Devils cruise
Read
Hazard stars as Red Devils cruise

Latest Stories