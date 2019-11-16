Bosnia confirms Pjanic injury against Italy

Pjanic has been in impressive form for Juve in Serie A this season but pulled up in a 1-1 draw against Lecce in October, returning in the Turin derby at the start of this month.

He looks to have suffered another setback after being substituted with 13 minutes remaining of a 3-0 home UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Italy.

Bosnia confirmed on Sunday (AEDT) the 29-year-old would miss their trip to Liechtenstein on Tuesday (AEDT), leaving Juve with a fitness concern ahead of a tough test against Atalanta next weekend.

"National team players Miralem Pjanic and Luka Menalo will miss the team's next match against Liechtenstein due to injuries," Bosnia's statement read.

"Pjanic has an adductor injury, while Menalo has an ankle injury."