Eredivisie players stop matches in racism protest November 24, 2019 23:34 0:57 min Players in the Eredivisie have taken a stand against racism following the events which marred last week's match in the Netherlands between Den Bosch and Excelsior. News Football -Latest Videos 0:44 min Zidane weighs in on Madrid fans booing Bale 0:57 min Eredivisie players stop matches in racism protest 1:08 min Flamengo fans shed tears of joy after Copa triumph 1:30 min Premier League: Sheffield Utd v Manchester United 1:30 min McBurnie late show puts the Blades through United 1:06 min Pires backs Emery to spark Arsenal revival 1:49 min Championship: Swansea City v Millwall 4:47 min Championship: Charlton Athletic v Cardiff City 2:53 min Great Britain v Spain Match 1 (Edmund v Lopez) 3:04 min Great Britain v Spain Match 2 (Nadal v Evans)