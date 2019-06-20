Ten Hag extends Ajax contract June 20, 2019 13:09 On the back of leading Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals and the Eredivisie title, Erik ten Hag has signed a contract extension. Getty Images Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has extended his contract at the club until 2022, the Eredivisie champion confirmed. Gotta love our coachhhh! 🤩🎤#ForTheFuture pic.twitter.com/h8KTPJx16w — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) June 20, 2019 News Ajax Football Erik ten Hag Previous Richarlison encourages Neres to make Everton move Read Next