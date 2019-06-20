Copa America
Eredivisie

Ten Hag extends Ajax contract

On the back of leading Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals and the Eredivisie title, Erik ten Hag has signed a contract extension.

Getty Images

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has extended his contract at the club until 2022, the Eredivisie champion confirmed.

 

News Ajax Football Erik ten Hag
Previous Richarlison encourages Neres to make Everton move
Read
Richarlison encourages Neres to make Everton move
Next

Latest Stories