Robben announces fairytale return to Groningen

The legendary Dutchman, who is 36, left Bayern Munich at the end of last season and announced his retirement from the professional game.

Robben has reportedly been training for weeks in the lead-up to the announcement, and indeed was spotted at Bayern's own training centre recently.

"The club can use any help during this period to get through the coronavirus crisis," Robben said.

"I myself have also participated in various things and I also thought about what else I could do for the club. I've had many consultations with people within the club and perhaps most listened to the thoughts of the supporters, who said:. 'Arjen, follow your heart.'

"A return as a player of FC Groningen, it started as an itch and now it's my mission. I'm working on a comeback as a footballer. I don't know yet whether this will work. What I do know is that it will not fail because of a lack of commitment or motivation."

Robben will be officially unveiled by the club on Monday (AEST).