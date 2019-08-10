LaLiga
AZ's stadium roof collapses in high winds

A section of roof over AZ's stadium collapsed on Sunday (AEST) during high winds across the Netherlands.

Images show part of one of AFAS Stadium's stands caved in, with roof panels having fallen on to the seats below.

AZ confirmed there were no reported injuries.

General manager Robert Eenhoorn said: "This surprised all of us.

"We've very shocked but particularly happy there was no human suffering. In the coming days, we'll conduct a review with experts in this field. Only when that investigation has been done can we elaborate on this matter.

"No matches will be played in the stadium if the situation is not safe. As soon as more is clear about our upcoming matches, we'll report it as soon as possible."

AZ was due to play Mariupol in a UEFA Europa League qualifying match next Friday (AEST) and an Eredivisie game against Groningen three days later at the stadium.

The ground was built in 2006 and has a capacity of 17,000.

