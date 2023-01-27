Ajax sacks Schreuder after seven-game winless run

Ajax has sacked head coach Alfred Schreuder after a poor run of results.

Schreuder replaced Erik ten Hag after his move to Manchester United at the end of last season, and initially seemed to be a good fit in Amsterdam, winning his first six league games and thrashing Rangers 4-0 in Ajax's first Champions League game of the season.

However, elimination from the UEFA Champions League group stage also led to form dipping drastically in the Eredivisie, having not won a league game since October, although that gap included a break for the 2022 World Cup.

Following Friday's (AEDT) 1-1 home draw with struggler Volendam, the club decided to act after failing to win any of its past seven games in the Eredivisie (D6 L1), leaving it fifth in the table, seven points behind leaders Feyenoord.

It is Ajax's joint-longest winless run in Eredivisie history (also seven in 1962, 1964 and 1965).

A statement from the Dutch giants read: "The many points lost and the team's lack of development are the main reasons for this decision.

"The club management no longer has confidence in further cooperation."

Ajax confirmed that assistant coach Matthias Kaltenbach had also been dismissed.

The club's chief executive Edwin van der Sar added: "It is a painful decision, but also a necessary one.

"After a good start to the season, we then lost an unnecessary number of points... In recent weeks it became increasingly clear that [Schreuder] could not turn the tide, while we believe that despite the many transfers he had a strong and championship worthy squad at his disposal.

"We have also lost a lot of points in recent weeks and unfortunately we did not see any progress."