Wasteful Wednesday denied the win by Bristol Rovers October 26, 2022 23:36 4:19 min Sheffield Wednesday couldn't capitalise on its dominance as Bristol Rovers hung on for a 1-1 draw in their League One clash.. WATCH League One LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Sheffield Wednesday Bristol Rovers Football EFL League One -Latest Videos 1:37 min Arteta says stabbing victim Mari 'seems okay' 5:00 min Thiem out as Medvedev cruises into quarters 0:49 min Ten Hag sure more goals will come for Ronaldo 4:58 min Coric beats Tsitsipas again to progress in Vienna 3:13 min Wawrinka holds off Nakashima in thriller in Basel 0:23 min Mari in hospital after being stabbed in Milan 0:41 min Iniesta backs Xavi to enjoy 'remarkable' career 0:28 min Deschamps won't take injured stars to World Cup 1:51 min Rangnick reveals Man United passed on Haaland 0:46 min Matildas star Kerr bags four in Chelsea demolition