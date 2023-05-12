MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial

Posh took full advantage of its home leg, leaving Darren Moore with a massive challenge to lift his side before next week's second leg, where it will need to score at least four goals to have any chance of making the Wembley final.

Despite leading the Owls to a club record points halu of 96 this season, Moore is now under massive pressure to keep his job, and with a turnaround seemingly unlikely, he could be out of work in less than a week's time.

Things could have been very different had Michael Smith beaten Posh goalkeeper Will Norris in a one-on-one in the seventh minute. Josh Windass also failed from a set-piece 10 minutes later when he crashed a free-kick into the wall.

That profligacy proved crucial not long after when a dreaful mistake from Cameron Dawson in the Owls goal saw Jack Taylor squeeze a shot under the keeper's body for 1-0.

Joe Ward made it 2-0 with a stunning long-range drive that arrowed into the top right corner 10 minutes before half-time and when Kwame Poku made it 3-0 five minutes after the break, the tie was effectively over.

The visitors might have found a way back in the 70th minute but were denied what looked to be a clear penalty when a shot hit the arm of Ronnie Edwards in the six-yard box while on its way to goal. He might have also been sent off, but neither the referee nor his assistants picked up the misdemeanour, and with no video assistant referee in the EFL, Posh received a big let-off.

Posh was forced to clear twice off the line as Wednesday pushed hard to find something to take back for the home leg, but by committing players forward, gaps were left, and ultimately exploited by the hosts, who registered a fourth goal when Jonson Clarke-Harris scored.

It could have been worse had Dawson not made a superb late save to deny Poku his second of the night, but only the most optimistic of Owls fans would predict their side heading to the final from here.