Plymouth crowned League One champion

Plymouth Argyle clinched the League One title on the final day with a 3-1 victory at Port Vale.

The home side opened the scoring after just three minutes with a perfect throughball beyond the defence finding its way to James Plant, who slotted home.

Despite going behind, Plymouth did not panic and eventually forced an equaliser in the 34th minute when a loose ball in the box fell to Adam Randell, who made no mistake on the half-volley.

The momentum led to another four minutes later with a blistering run down the line from Bali Mumba eventually leading to a cross which Joe Edwards was on the end of.

Argyle was determined to add to its tally after the break and scored a third after a little more over an hour as a Finn Azaz shot from just outside the 18-yard box was too good for Aidan Stone to stop.

The full-time whistle prompted huge celebrations from the 3,926 away support.

