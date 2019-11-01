Daniel Bentley denied Barnsley twice in the first half of Saturday's (AEDT) clash at Oakwell, including one impressive save to turn Conor Chaplin's shot against the post.

But it was play-off chaser Bristol City that took the lead before the interval, some poor defending leaving Ashley Williams free to head home from close range.

Barnsley was given a mountain to climb with 71 minutes on the clock, Andreas Weimann the latest to peel away from his marker to send a looping header past Bradley Collins.

However, Aapo Halme headed home a corner to cut the deficit in half and Woodrow poked home deep into added time to earn his side just its ninth point of the campaign.