The visitors had given themselves a glimmer of hope of avoiding the drop when defender Charlie Hughes headed home from close range nine minutes from the end.

But Reading – still favourite to accompany Wigan into League One – levelled in the third minute of stoppage-time through Yakou Meite.

Blackpool went down after their 3-2 home defeat to Millwall and Wigan needed a fast start in Berkshire if it was to avoid the same fate.

That did not transpire, however, with Reading making most of the early running and also finishing strongly to grab the late leveller that sealed Wigan's fate.