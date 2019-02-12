The Baggies had the chance to leapfrog Sheffield United in the standings but had to settle for a point after a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Bristol City moved into the play-off places courtesy of a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers, meaning it now sits a point behind West Brom.

At the bottom, Rotherham United fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Hull City and Millwall held Sheffield Wednesday to a scoreless stalemate, keeping them in 20th and 21st place respectively.

However, Bolton boosted its survival hopes with an impressive 1-0 triumph at Birmingham City, albeit it remains second from bottom.