Brentford striker Watkins, 23, headed his side into a 23rd-minute lead at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday (AEDT) after being picked out by Bryan Mbeumo, who atoned for an earlier miss.

QPR would have climbed into an automatic promotion spot with victory and it was back on level terms three minutes into the second half through Grant Hall's near-post header.

Said Benrahma restored Brentford's lead from the penalty spot on the hour mark after Mbeumo was adjudged to have been tripped by Josh Scowen, though, and Watkins sealed a third successive win for the visitor with a stoppage-time tap-in.