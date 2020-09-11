Watford v Middlesbrough September 11, 2020 22:55 4:10 min Championship: Watford v Middlesbrough WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial Highlights Watford Middlesbrough Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 3:24 min Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Lyon 3:24 min Depay fails to break through Bordeaux 4:10 min Championship: Watford v Middlesbrough 1:15 min Mourinho says he hates Spurs doco 1:14 min Marseille preparing to exploit exposed PSG 0:55 min Bale and Hazard absent from Madrid training 1:14 min Villas-Boas aims to exploit PSG's weakness 5:07 min Seattle ships seven past helpless San Jose 1:54 min Real Madrid, Atletico gear up for new season 3:18 min Ligue 1: RC Lens v PSG