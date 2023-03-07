Wilder will be the Hornets' third permanent boss of the season after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties in September having overseen just 10 league games, with Bilic named his replacement.

But after a 0-0 home draw with Preston North End at the weekend, Bilic now leaves Vicarage Road after a run of just one victory in his last eight Championship fixtures and with the club four points off the play-off spots.

Watford FC confirms the departure of Head Coach Slaven Bilić and his coaching staff. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 7, 2023

Ben Manga, Watford's technical director, said a change of coach was "the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead".

Wilder, who led Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League during a hugely successful spell between 2016 and 2021, was sacked earlier this season by Watford's fellow Championship side Middlesbrough, which was in the bottom three when he was sacked in October.

The Hornets are pleased to confirm the appointment of Chris Wilder as Head Coach on a contract until the end of this season.



Welcome to Watford, Chris! 👋 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 7, 2023

He becomes the 17th permanent boss at Vicarage Road since the Pozzo family acquired the club in June 2012.

Wilder's first game in charge will come away at Queens Park Rangers on Sunday (AEDT).