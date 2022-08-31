Watford completes comeback with late winner August 31, 2022 05:34 4:18 min Watford regrouped after conceding early, with Ismaila Sarr and Vakoun Bayo scoring in a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Watford Middlesbrough Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 4:18 min Watford completes comeback with late winner 1:29 min Premier League: Leeds v Everton 1:30 min Premier League: Southampton v Chelsea 0:32 min Tuchel alarmed by Chelsea's shock loss to Saints 4:03 min Inzaghi praises 'mature' Inter performance 4:02 min Pioli expects wounded Milan to react in Derby 1:30 min Premier League: Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion 1:28 min Premier League: Crystal Palace v Brentford 4:04 min Dybala double keeps Roma top in Serie A 4:03 min Serie A: Internazionale v Cremonese